BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Trading Up 3.1%

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 258,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,370,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTSG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps bought 12,300 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $100,122.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,130.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps purchased 12,300 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $100,122.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,130.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. acquired 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $100,450.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.