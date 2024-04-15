Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.8% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. TNF LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Performance
Shares of AVGO traded down $33.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,310.69. 2,428,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,671. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,303.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,107.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,255.18.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
