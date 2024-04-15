Brokerages Set BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) PT at $15.75

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTSG. UBS Group began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. bought 12,280 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $100,450.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,766. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $100,122.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,130.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. purchased 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

