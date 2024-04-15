Brokerages Set Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) PT at $37.60

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KVYO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Klaviyo

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

In related news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $85,611.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,117.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,047,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $690,000. Summit Partners L P purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,708,162,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,203,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,111,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Klaviyo Stock Down 2.0 %

KVYO stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. Klaviyo has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Klaviyo will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Klaviyo

(Get Free Report

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.