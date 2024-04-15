Brokerages Set Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target at $63.92

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nutanix from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $1,508,912.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,519,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $1,508,912.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,519,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,506 shares of company stock worth $8,270,938. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 7.1% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 17,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 8.8% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 14.8% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock opened at $63.22 on Monday. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.87.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. Analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

