Brokerages Set Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Target Price at $28.58

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.18.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $69,889.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,660,697.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $18.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $30.15.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

