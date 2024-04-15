BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) PT Lowered to $28.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BRP. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRP Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BRP

BRP Group Stock Performance

BRP Group stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $284.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BRP Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $29,998.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,479.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BRP Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $29,998.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,479.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,812,483.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in BRP Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BRP Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in BRP Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in BRP Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in BRP Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRP Group

(Get Free Report)

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.