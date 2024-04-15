BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $327.75 million, a PE ratio of 98.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $20.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

In other BRT Apartments news, SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $180,768.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,547,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,262,670.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,092.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,527,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,470,077.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $180,768.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,547,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,262,670.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 65,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,897. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in BRT Apartments in the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,540,000 after acquiring an additional 52,417 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 29.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 25,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

