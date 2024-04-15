Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.28

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 815306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMBL shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Bumble from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bumble from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Bumble Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31). Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $273.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the third quarter worth $45,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

