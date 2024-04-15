C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $68.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide traded as low as $69.09 and last traded at $69.21, with a volume of 448522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.48.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CHRW. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

