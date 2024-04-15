C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 3.1%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $21.74. 979,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,405,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Get C3.ai alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AI

C3.ai Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 43,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 2,547.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after acquiring an additional 862,811 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.