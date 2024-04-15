Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$195.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$191.00 to C$195.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNR. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$183.00.

CNR traded down C$0.20 on Monday, hitting C$176.75. 287,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,014. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$181.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$175.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$164.12.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 27.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0140399 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$168.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,010,640.00. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total transaction of C$342,577.38. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

