Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) is Mackenzie Financial Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,707,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,382,491 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 1.6% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,029,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,540,000 after buying an additional 214,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of CNQ traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.69. 2,244,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.85. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $82.58. The stock has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.774 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 53.25%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

