Canton Hathaway LLC Buys Shares of 27,200 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBTC. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of GBTC stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.38. 13,735,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,841,367. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $65.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.49.

