Canton Hathaway LLC Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 452.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.08.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,513,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,374. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $166.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.66 and its 200 day moving average is $167.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.