Canton Hathaway LLC Has $218,000 Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 700.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $6.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.49. 5,550,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,276. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 103.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $99.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Kyle Audrey Watson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $3,566,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 75,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,100.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,094,783 shares of company stock worth $62,679,671 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

