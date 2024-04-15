Canton Hathaway LLC Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FHLC traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $65.44. The company had a trading volume of 151,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $70.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average is $64.58.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

