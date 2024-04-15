Canton Hathaway LLC Invests $345,000 in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its position in Veralto by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLTO. Argus began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Veralto Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of VLTO traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.86. 2,158,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,178. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.68.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

