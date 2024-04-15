Canton Hathaway LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Canton Hathaway LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSEARCA:TAN traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,099. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $79.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

