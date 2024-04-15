Canton Hathaway LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sigma Lithium by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 718,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,655,000 after buying an additional 134,389 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 62.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

Shares of Sigma Lithium stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.98. 848,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

See Also

