Canton Hathaway LLC Makes New Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CPT stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, reaching $96.62. 540,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,593. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $114.04.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 111.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

