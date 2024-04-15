Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 26,855 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,855 shares during the period. StoneCo comprises about 0.6% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in StoneCo by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 145,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 86,924 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,969,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,463 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 628,698 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,603,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STNE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

StoneCo Stock Performance

StoneCo stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,618,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,286. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. StoneCo had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

