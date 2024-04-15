Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 800 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Canton Hathaway LLC cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $231.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,417. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.65 and a 200-day moving average of $258.96.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

