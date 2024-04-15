Canton Hathaway LLC Trims Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Canton Hathaway LLC trimmed its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 25.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,380,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,925 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,960,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after purchasing an additional 614,088 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter valued at $1,996,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 20.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,710,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,770,000 after purchasing an additional 452,501 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MP. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

MP Materials Stock Performance

MP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,656,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,208. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.55 and a beta of 2.42. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

