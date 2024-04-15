Canton Hathaway LLC Trims Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Canton Hathaway LLC decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,886,115.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,886,115.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,667 shares of company stock valued at $77,205,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $9.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $299.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,553,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.83 and its 200 day moving average is $260.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 854.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

