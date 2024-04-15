Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 163.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get VinFast Auto alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VFS

VinFast Auto Stock Performance

VFS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,286. VinFast Auto has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VinFast Auto will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VinFast Auto

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000.

About VinFast Auto

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.