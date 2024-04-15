Capital Analysts LLC Buys 2,974 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $10,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:JEPQ traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,704,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,602. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $54.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.81.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.4273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

