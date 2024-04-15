Capital Analysts LLC Buys 895 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,747,000 after buying an additional 370,122 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.95. 5,125,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,764,701. The company has a market cap of $229.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.40.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

