Capital Analysts LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,529 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.5% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,519,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,567. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.67 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

