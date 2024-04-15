Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,123 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

EOG Resources stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.39. 2,976,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,118. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.78.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

