Capital Analysts LLC Has $3.84 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VTI traded down $3.11 on Monday, hitting $249.89. 4,796,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,212. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $200.20 and a 52 week high of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.