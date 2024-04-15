Capital Analysts LLC Has $73.64 Million Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,599,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,094 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 3.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $73,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000.

FBND stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.23. 992,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,394. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

