Capital Analysts LLC Has $8.23 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,504 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.40. 3,352,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669,655. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day moving average is $56.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

