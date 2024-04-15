Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,531 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $75.90. 1,400,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,372. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average of $76.20. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

