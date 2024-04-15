Capital Analysts LLC Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.76. 1,674,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,801. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $115.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.32.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.47.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

