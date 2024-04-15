Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ET traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.23. 14,125,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,333,412. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 115.60%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

