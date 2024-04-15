Capital Analysts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,065.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,179,000 after purchasing an additional 929,926 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after buying an additional 729,100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at $24,739,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,068,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,507,000 after acquiring an additional 436,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth $19,830,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.65. The company had a trading volume of 795,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.96. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

