Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Stock Position Reduced by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned about 0.07% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGCP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.09 on Monday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.