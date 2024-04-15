Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 78,221 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,221 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Upstart worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 38.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 56.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $23.81 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $72.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.75.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 46.76%. The business had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. Analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Upstart news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $45,923.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,865.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $33,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,037,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $45,923.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,865.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,669. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

