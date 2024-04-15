Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,650 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Credo Technology Group worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 295.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $21.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Insider Activity

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $334,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,022,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,431,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 153,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $3,473,368.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 798,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,030,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $334,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,022,500 shares in the company, valued at $67,431,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,032,198 shares of company stock worth $43,986,214 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRDO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRDO

About Credo Technology Group

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.