Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 1,389 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18,603.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,992,000 after purchasing an additional 883,870 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 785,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,306,000 after purchasing an additional 437,683 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,426,000 after purchasing an additional 428,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $181.78 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $127.47 and a 12 month high of $184.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.18. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

