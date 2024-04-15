Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,520 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.1% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $31,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,185,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,189,311,000 after purchasing an additional 114,712 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total value of $7,513,615.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,460,035 shares of company stock worth $691,937,607 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of META opened at $518.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $491.44 and its 200 day moving average is $393.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.13 and a 12-month high of $531.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.