Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,837 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Community Bank System worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBU. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.7% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $170,708.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $163,395.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $170,708.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

NYSE CBU opened at $42.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $55.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.25 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 71.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Bank System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Community Bank System

About Community Bank System

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.