Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Invests $8 Million in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,002,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Kinsale Capital Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL opened at $450.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.33 and a 1-year high of $548.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $486.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.02.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $434.00 to $544.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

