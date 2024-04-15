Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,321 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $20.53.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Kraft Heinz Stock Comprehensive Analysis for 2024
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- NVIDIA Stock Analysis: Insights and Predictions for Investors
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 5 Small-Cap Energy Stocks Surged in Price and Volume on Friday
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.