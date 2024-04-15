Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,321 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $20.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

