Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 15,180 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,180 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,463 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $61.00 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Chardan Capital raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,410 shares of company stock worth $9,234,677. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

