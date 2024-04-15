Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 17,309 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,309 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $48.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average is $51.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

