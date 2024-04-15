Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Short Interest Update

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

Cartica Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,292. Cartica Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92.

Institutional Trading of Cartica Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

