Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $63.50 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.46.

NYSE CTLT opened at $56.30 on Thursday. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 46.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 704,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,069,000 after purchasing an additional 223,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,468,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,909,000 after purchasing an additional 365,648 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Catalent by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 361,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,208 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 43.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 58,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 28,410 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

