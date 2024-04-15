Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.94.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.6 %

CAT traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $367.75. 636,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

